Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Brighton in Premier League on Saturday at the empty AmEx Stadium. Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva scored the other two goals in either half of the match.

Even though the former Champions had lost their last three away games, City looked determined to not repeat the same ad outclassed a dismal Brighton team from the word go.

After settling down in the initial minutes, the goal fest started in the 21st minute when Sterling received a simple assist from Jesus outside the box and slotted it into the bottom corner past Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan.

The Brazilian striker Jesus made it 2-0 right at the twilight of the opening half. He tapped the ball into the back of Brighton’s net after Rodri had guided a corner towards the goal.

The second half witnessed a complete annihilation of Brighton’s hopes. Kevin De Bruyne tried to initiate things as he hit the woodwork, but City did not wait long to score their third. Sterling headed a fine curling cross from Mahrez in the 53rd minute.

Two minutes later, Bernardo Silva added to the misery of the hosts after the Algerian winger Mahrez had turned provider again. Sterling hammered the final nail in the 81st minute.

City have now won two back-to-back matches with a margin of five goals. They would look to continue with his dominating form especially when European action is set to resume in August.

Time and again, manager Pep Guardiola has echoed that he would want to see the Champions League trophy in the City cabinet as soon as possible.

After losing out the Premier League title to Liverpool this season and the threat of missing European football next season looming large, winning the Champions League will be a perfect statement for the Blues of Manchester.

City were earlier banned by UEFA from participating in any European competition. They, however, appealed against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), the decision of which is likely to arrive on July 13.