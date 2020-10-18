Defending Premier League champions Liverpool were denied a late winner as Everton held them in a thrilling 2-2 draw in this season’s first Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson had made the scoreline 3-2 in Liverpool’s favour before a VAR check found off-side in leading up to the goal. The result at Goodison Park made sure that Everton remained at the top of the points table.

Desperate to atone their 7-2 beating by Aston Villa in last league match, The Reds looked deserving to get three full points against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp’s team the lead in just the third minute. But the joy as short lived as their city rivals equalised in the 19th minute through Michael Keane’s goal.

Liverpool’s continued pressing fetched them the dividends when Mohamed Salah scored a worldie in the 72nd minute to put them back on the top.

However, much like what had happened in the first half, Everton bought parity soon enough as Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home the second equaliser of the match 10 minutes before the time.

Meanwhile, this summer’s best shoppers Chelsea played a game of two halves on Saturday. After thoroughly dominating most of the opening half and taking a 2-0 lead, they squandered their efforts to end up in a disappointing 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Latest signing Timo Werner opened his Premier League account with a brilliant solo effort and quickly followed it up with another to take Frank Lampard’s men 2-0 up inside 30 minutes at the Stamford Bridge.

While the new signings have made Chelsea one of the best attacking teams in the leage, their defence still remains one of the worst as it was visible once again.

A blunder from centre-back Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed Southampton to make a comeback through Danny Ings right at the stroke of the first half.

The second half witnessed a complete 180 degree turn with Southampton pressing hard at Chelsea’s lackadaisical backline. Their efforts paid right when Che Adams equalised in the 57th minute.

Chelsea, though, did not lose control of the game and got back the lead through Kai Havertz within two minutes. But the defence failed to match the brilliance of their attackers as they conceded an extra-time goal to succumb to a 3-3 draw.

In another match of the day, Manchester City edged past a gritty Arsenal team 1-0. Missing the service of Kevin de Bruyne, City’s attacked looked blunt but it was just about enough for them to get three points. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in the 23rd minute.

City’s neighbours Manchester United, on the other hand, rallied from behind to register their best result of the season so far. They defeated Newcastle United 4-1 at the Old Trafford.

After an own goal from Luke Shaw had given Newcastle the lead, Ole Gunna Solskjaer’s men staged a brilliant turnaround as they scored three goals after the 85th minute mark to snatch three points.

After Harry Maguire headed home the equaliser in the 23rd minute, it was Bruno Fernandes who scored the winner late in the second half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford then scored in the injury time.