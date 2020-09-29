Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praises on his players after they registered a comprehensive 3-1 win over Arsenal in Premier League on Monday at the Anfield.

“It’s really early in the season and with this performance it is absolutely ‘wow’,” said Klopp as quoted by AFP.

“From the first second, (it was) dominant against a team in form. We had to be careful like hell of the counter-attacks.

“The football we played was absolutely exceptional. About this game tonight, there is nothing bad to say,” he added.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 on Monday to keep their winning streak at the start of the season intact. Goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and debutant Diogo Jota cancelled Alexandre Lacazette’s opening goal.

On debutant Jota’s goal, Klopp said, “He scored a super goal, a nice first game at Anfield. He will never forget it, I will never forget it. A cool start.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal had begun the match on a positive note, following the same plan that had earned them success against Liverpool on multiple occasions last season. Mikel Arteta’s men dropped deep and looked to threaten Klopp’s team with a counter-attack when in possession at the Anfield.

But unlike the Liverpool at the twilight of the last season, the Reds now looked sharper and full of intent as they came back stronger despite Arsenal’s lead.

“When you come to Anfield you are not going to get 10 chances. When you are one-on-one with the goalkeeper, you have to score,” Arteta said.

“It is a really tough place to come for anyone in the world, they set incredible standards.

“They have different weapons. They have been together five years, we have been together a few months. The standards are this and this is what we have to reach,” the Arsenal boss added.