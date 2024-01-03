Premier League: Former England captain Rooney sacked as Birmingham City coach

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was sacked as coach of EFL Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday after just 83 days in charge.

Rooney lost his job in the wake of Monday’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds United which means Birmingham lost nine of the 15 games he was in charge of, during a period that saw them slip from sixth to 20th in the 24-team division.

Birmingham have taken fewer points than any other team in the Championship since Rooney took over after spells with Derby County and DC United, reports Xinhua.

“We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction,” explained Birmingham’s Chief Executive Gary Cook.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Rooney admitted his brief spell had not been a success. “Football is a results business – and I recognize they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires, and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.”

“I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager,” added Rooney, although he admitted it would “take some time to get over” his sacking.

Former Nottingham Forest coach, Steve Cooper and Paul Heckingbottom, who was recently sacked by Sheffield United, are the early favourites to replace Rooney.