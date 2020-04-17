Premier League clubs decided that they are committed to finishing the season in a meeting on Friday but they did not discuss a possible date for resumption. The Premier League has been suspended since March 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios,” the Premier League is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“Today’s shareholders’ meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage, all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.”

Speculation in English media stated that June 30 could be discussed as a possible restart date but many clubs were against raising this topic due to the problematic nature of the dates. Contracts of a number of players run out on that date and it is also an issue for clubs that are changing kit manufacturers next season.

“We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government. The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows,” said the league.