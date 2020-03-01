Liverpool’s unbeaten run of 44 matches came to a crushing end as they were handed a shock defeat of 3-0 by one of the bottom-placed teams Watford at the Vicarage Stadium on Saturday.

Ismalia Sarr was the star of the night for the hosts as he netted two second-half goals before setting up captain Troy Deeney to put the final nail in Jurgen Klopp-managed team. It was the European Champions’ first defeat since January 2019.

The day’s scoring began when Liverpool couldn’t deal with a simple throw-in and let the ball go inside their box. Abdoulaye Doucoure hooked it across the goal for Sarr to put it in in the 60th minute.

He extended the lead in another six minutes off a delivery from Deeney. The two exchanged the roles in the 72nd minute as Sarr drew Alisson out of the goal for his skipper to do the rest.

The Reds, who won the Champions League last season and are almost certain to win their first Premier League title in 30 years, were hoping to be the second team after Arsenal to lift the trophy on an unbeaten note. But with Watford’s surprising display, the Gunners’ feat in 2003-04 remain unchallenged.

If Liverpool had won against Watford who started the day 55 points behind the runaway leaders, they would have surpassed champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league wins.

Liverpool though are still 22 points ahead of second-placed City, who have a game in hand. Watford moved out of the bottom three on goal difference into 17th place.

The Merseyside team next face Chelsea in a 5th Round match of FA Cup.

(With IANS inputs)