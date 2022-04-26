Power-hitter Rovman Powell of the Delhi Capitals stated on Tuesday that his team now has no time to dwell on past mistakes and should instead focus on future matches in order to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

At the halfway point of the IPL 2022 season, the Delhi Capitals are in seventh place in the points table, with only three wins from seven games. In their most recent match against the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi fell short by 15 runs, and the no-ball drama in the final over of the chase became a huge talking point, resulting in huge fines for captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, and assistant coach Pravin Amre (one-match ban).

“It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell in the past. You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past,” Powell said in a release by the IPL franchise.

Powell, who smashed three sixes in the first three balls of the dramatic final over off left-arm pacer Obed McCoy en route to a 15-ball 36 that nearly got Delhi Capitals home in a chase of 223, admitted that he, too, was hoping for a no-ball in the final over.

“To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire’s decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on.”

The knock of 36 runs from Powell was a much-needed one for the Jamaican international who had not experienced a good run of form in the tournament till the match against Rajasthan came.

“It felt good. I’ve been searching for that for the last few games, and it’s finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It’s just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition.”

With Delhi set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, Powell concluded by saying that the time has come for Delhi to make significant gains in the points table in order to achieve their goals in the IPL 2022.

“It’s some important games. We are at seventh in the table, and that is a good place to be at this point of the competition. It’s just for us now to continue to climb the ladder and hopefully will reach our goal, which is the top four. Once we qualify for the top four, then we have a shot at winning the 2022 IPL.”

(Inputs from IANS)