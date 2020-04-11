A warning has been issued against Juventus’ Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after he was spotted breaking the social distancing guidelines and training in a football stadium in his home town of Madeira in Portugal.

He was seen at the Estadio de Madeira in Funchal and was pictured with a handful of other individuals. He was believed to be practicing his shooting skills.

Cristiano Ronaldo training today at the Madeira stadium(CD Nacional stadium). No days off for the GOAT👌🏻🙌🏻👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/YPi9PhAS9c — B3 (@b3naldo7) April 9, 2020

However, according to a report in Daily Star, Health Secretary of Madeira Pedro Ramos issued a warning against Ronaldo and asked him to respect the social distancing guidelines that have been set to overcome the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the 35-year-old made an appeal to people around the world to stay united to overcome the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his official social media platforms, Ronaldo shared two images of himself wearing masks denoting the national flag of Portugal and Italy.

He wrote, “In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup.”

In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/SQjkeRlSw8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been at the forefront of the fight against the ongoing pandemic with his philanthropy. Partnering his agent Jorge Mendes, he donated five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to help his hometown fight the novel coronavirus.

In another humanitarian gesture, the Portugal international and his manager Mendes made donations to turn a wing of the Santo Antonio Hospital in the Northern city of Porto into Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 15 beds fully equipped with ventilators, monitors and other equipment.