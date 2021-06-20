As India versus New Zealand match was interrupted by poor light for the third time in a day, fans at the Hampshire Bowl resorted to boos after the third session of the second day’s play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The WTC final, which is being played in front of a crowd of 4,000, had suffered a significant loss of play on Friday after the entire first day was washed out.

While things went fine in the first half of the second day, poor visibility affected the latter half. Players had to take early tea at 3.10 pm local time and returned half an hour later.

After just 3.1 overs and about 17 minutes of play, the players headed back to the pavilion again due to poor light. However, they returned after 20-odd minutes to resume play.

And the light dimmed again after six overs — and over half an hour of play — forcing India skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to return to the dressing room for the third time.

Kohli looked annoyed as he walked out.