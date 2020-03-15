After Australia and New Zealand played out their first ODI behind closed doors due to coronavirus threat, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has stated that it was an ‘odd experience’ playing in front of empty stands.

Notably, Ferguson was put under isolation after he reported a sore throat at the end of the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was tested negative for novel coronavirus.

“I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy [Simsek, physio] and the support staff. Completely understandable. So yeah, kinda had a day in the hotel room by myself,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Ferguson as saying.

“It was strange certainly playing the game under the circumstances and with an empty crowd. For sure, that was an odd experience. At the same time, we were a little bit disappointed with how the game ended up,” he added.

Ferguson added that he is looking forward to playing more cricket in the days to come, after being cleared off the virus threat.

“I think everyone in every industry is probably feeling it a little bit. Not just us in sport. Certainly we want to play cricket but under these circumstances, we are following the directions of people in much higher power than me,” he said.

“Yeah just taking it in my stride but looking forward to playing cricket soon. So I’ll get back with the Aces boys tomorrow and see what the plan is going forward,” Ferguson added.

For the unversed, Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs on Friday. The remaining matches of the three-match ODI series have been called off for now because of the threat posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 which has infected more than a lakh people worldwide and claimed over 5,000 lives.