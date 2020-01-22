Ahead of Roma’s Coppa Italia quarterfinal match against Juventus on Wednesday, head coach Paulo Fonseca said that the players haven’t fully recovered from their last game against Genoa, which Roma won 3-1.

“We’ve had a shortened preparation period for this game – the players have not fully recovered from the game against Genoa so we’ve worked strategically on tomorrow’s game,” Fonseca said as quoted by club’s official website via Roma TV.

“They are motivated and confident ahead of a great game against a top side like Juventus,” the coach added.

Talking about the team update, Fonseca said, “(Federico) Fazio is back now but (Diego) Perotti, (Javier) Pastore and (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan are not ready. We hope to have Perotti back for the game against Lazio on Sunday.”

Roma played Juventus in their Serie A tie on January 13 (IST), where they had to face a 2-1 loss to Maurizio Sarri’s men.

“It can help both us and them, we need to understand what we did right and wrong in that game. We can’t make the same mistakes as we did at the start of that game, we need to perform more like the side I saw in the second half instead,” said the coach.