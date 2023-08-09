In a remarkable display of passion and talent, young kabaddi players from nine states of the country came together to compete in the Summer Edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023, held in Karnataka.

This professional platform, designed to showcase young talent and create a viable career path in sports proved to be a stepping stone for many aspiring players.

The fifth edition witnessed an impressive performance by the team ‘Chambal Challengers’ having players hailing from Chhattisgarh. Their outstanding display of skills secured them the fourth position in the tournament. The achievement was celebrated with fervour as villagers in Chhattisgarh gathered at Pendra Talkies to enjoy the live telecast of the Summit Round matches on a big screen.

Vikas Gautam, the CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS), expressed his pride in the successful completion of the fifth edition. “It brings me great joy to see players from Chhattisgarh and North East India getting the opportunity to shine on a professional national platform. We are committed to providing a robust platform to the youth across the nation. Over a year we have had 16 states participating and in the upcoming editions we will continue on our vision to showcase the untapped potential of players from all states of India,” he said.