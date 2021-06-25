Farah Khan says that the audience’s attention spans are reducing, and feels that the short video format needs to deliver entertaining, engaging and original content. Farah, who is jury on the #MadeonRoposo contest, also feels that everyone wants an audience in this age of social media and increased visibility.

“Nowadays we are only watching content in various forms, from the time we wake up till we sleep. What I find interesting in content is its originality, novelty and a humor quotient. I like my content to be entertaining. People don’t have the attention span anymore for something long and boring, so you have to make it watchable. You can say the most important thing, but if it’s not going to be watchable, then you’d lose attention. Videos are getting shorter, movies are getting shorter. I watch everything from makeup tutorials to food recipes to celebrity gossip to informative videos on coronavirus,” says the Bollywood director and choreographer.

“Everyone wants an outlet to show their talent, it’s an innate need. That is why we have so many talent shows on TV. It can be anything, even wrapping a giftbox beautifully. Everyone wants an audience,” Farah told IANSlife over phone, on the sidelines of the talent hunt by short-video talent platform Roposo.

The #MadeOnRoposo contest is a unique digital talent hunt to identify the most original short video content creators in India across five categories – Fashion & Lifestyle, Health & Fitness, Acting & Comedy, Music, Singing & Dance, Breakout category (Food, DIY, etc.). The grand finale on Friday features 18 content creators.

For the jury, Farah is joined by Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Farah — who has judged 30+ reality shows on television — concludes by saying that social media and short-video platforms also serve as talent hunts for original content creators, who do not mimic, and may have a talent outside the purview of popular reality shows, like gardening or yoga.