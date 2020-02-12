Indian football great P.K. Banerjee is “showing improvement” in his clinical condition after he was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday, a statement from the hospital said on Wednesday.

“Mr Banerjee is showing improvement in his clinical condition and responding well to the ongoing treatment,” a statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital read.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists which includes pulmonologist Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Tanmoy Banerjee and is being supervised by a team of neuroscientists under the care of L.N. Tripathy and Sunandan Basu.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He had subsequently been discharged on January 23.

Banerjee played primarily as a striker and was part of the Indian team that won gold at the 1962 Asian Games.