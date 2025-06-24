India Women’s Football Team crushes Mongolia by 13-0

The Indian women’s football team delivered a record-breaking performance with a stunning 13-0 victory over Mongolia in their opening match of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 qualifiers, held at Chiang Mai Stadium on Monday.

This dominant display shattered the previous tournament record of 10-0 wins, which India had previously achieved against Guam in both 1997 and 2005.

From the outset, India asserted complete control, with Sangita Basfore opening the scoring in the 8th minute. Soumya Guguloth added another in the 20th minute, followed by a brace from Pyari Xaxa in the 29th and 45th minutes, giving the Blue Tigresses a 4-0 advantage at halftime.

The second half saw an even more aggressive Indian side. Xaxa completed her hat trick just seconds after the second half kickoff and went on to score two more in the 52nd and 55th minutes, finishing with an extraordinary five goals. India’s relentless attack left Mongolia completely overwhelmed.

Further goals came from Rimpa Haldar, Malavika, and Grace Dangmei, rounding off a performance that showcased India’s precision, strength, and depth.

This emphatic win not only establishes India as a serious force in the qualifiers but also signals a significant leap in their pursuit of excellence in women’s football.

After a strong performance against Mongolia, the Indian team will next take on Timor-Leste on 29th June in the second game of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup Qualifiers.