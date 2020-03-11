Legendary footballer P.K. Banerjee remains on ventilator support and the consultants will take a call once his lung condition shows signs of improvement, a statement from a city hospital said on Tuesday.

“He is suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problem.

“He is on continued ventilator support at the intensive care unit and a multidisciplinary team of consultants have reviewed his clinical condition and ongoing treatment on Tuesday.

“Consultants are reviewing the progress on a daily basis and shall take a call once his lung condition shows any further sign of improvement,” said the statement.

Banerjee represented India in two Olympics — Melbourne (1956) and Rome (1960). He was also a key member of the Indian team which won gold at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962.

As a coach, he managed the Indian national team on several occasions, including the Munich Olympics in 1972. At the club level, Banerjee has coached Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

His contributions to the game have also been recognised by FIFA which awarded him with the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.