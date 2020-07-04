Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen’s Twitter account has been locked for violating rules, British journalist Piers Morgan said on Saturday.

“BREAKING: Kevin Pietersen suspended from Twitter for threatening to slap me…Amusing though this is, it was an obvious joke and a) I don’t feel remotely harassed b) he can’t slap his way out of a paper bag. So, please reinstate him UK Twitter,” Morgan said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, the journalist posted a snapshot in which it was informed to Pietersen from Twitter that his account has been locked by the micro-blogging website for violating rules.

In the snapshot, Twitter further said: “Please note that repeated violations may lead to permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the issue with your account.”

Apparently, the former England batsman had said he would slap Morgan when he gets the opportunity. “Piers Morgan I slap you when I see you. That won’t be nonsense.”

Morgan recently found himself embroiled in a war of words with Pietersen over the reopening of pubs in England amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unfriendly exchange saw the former England captain brand the broadcaster a “fat boy” and Morgan threaten to “crush” the South Africa born former batsman.