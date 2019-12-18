Real Madrid are all set to face Barcelona in the first Clasico of the ongoing La Liga season at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night and according to Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane, the fans just want to watch a good match between the two sides.

“On the outside, this can be a week where many things are said, but people just want to watch a good football match,” Zidane explained in his pre-match press conference as quoted by Marca.

“In the end, we have to put our energy out on the pitch. We believe the match is going to be played,” he added.

Barcelona in their side will be having six-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi, who has always posed a big threat for Madrid, but Zidane is all prepared with his plans to keep the Argentine quiet.

“It’s a football match and that’s the important thing,” Zidane said, adding, “We know what we’re facing, we know they have Messi, but we also have our weapons.

“We want to play a good match against Barcelona, who also hope to do the same.”

Notably, the most-awaited Clasico between the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid was pushed ahead from its original date of October 26 to December 18 due to political unrest in Catalonia region of Spain. However, there are chances of further trouble on Wednesday.

“I don’t have to explain anything,” said Zidane, adding, “I’m not here to do that, my job is to only think about what happens on the pitch.

“We’re preparing to play and that’s the only thing that interests us, I’m not worried about anything, we’re happy to play the Clasico.”