Paul Pogba is very enthusiastic and passionate on and off the field and it is great to have him back in the mix, said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Star midfielder Pogba returned to action after nursing an ankle injury which kept him out since December.

The Frenchman, who won the World Cup in 2018 with France, played 34 minutes in the second half as United held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw. Pogba was instrumental in winning the penalty for United in the second half after they fell behind to a Steven Bergwijn goal.

“Paul Pogba is a fantastic player and is finally fit again,” Solskjaer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It is great to see him show his qualities and the contribution he made was big in us getting a penalty.

“He has had horrific, injury-hit season and he is desperate to make up for lost time. Paul has always wanted to play. He loves football.

“It has been great having him back training with us. On and off the pitch, he is such an enthusiastic and passionate boy. Everyone can see the quality he can provide.

“Paul always has a point to prove to himself and to us. He expects a lot from himself and wants to be the best. He trains hard and loves football.”

The much-talked about partnership between Pogba and Bruno Fernandes was on show for half an hour on Friday night.

“It is a partnership that we want to build on. They have trained together now they have had half an hour on the pitch together,” said Solskjaer.

“We want the best players on the pitch, of course, and want to find a balance in the team.”