Harry Maguire ‘ready to fight’ for Man Utd future

Harry Maguire’s career at Manchester United is a truly peculiar one. The English defender has spent the past five seasons rotating in and out of the squad.

Amidst rumors linking Maguire away from the Old Trafford Club, Maguire has revealed that he is a ‘part of the future’ at Manchester United and is ‘ready to fight for the biggest trophies.

“To be honest, everything I’ve heard is that I’m part of future here at Manchester United. I’m happy here at I’m ready to fight for the biggest trophies, I want to win again here”, Maguire told Sky Sports.

The former Leicester City man joined the Red Devils in 2019 for a whopping fee of 80 Million Pounds, a record fee for a defender.

He was made the captain of the side by Ole Gunnar Solskjar in 2020 but poor performances and the side leaking far too many goals saw him fall out with the United faithful and Bruno Fernandes being named the replacement captain.

With Manchester United having already signed 18-year old prodigy Leny Yorro and the team reportedly interested in signing talented Everton defender Jarred Branthwaite, it was expected that he may be on his way out of the club, which has been denied by the former captain.

United finished eighth in the Premier League table last summer and had an extremely poor defensive record, having conceded 58 goals. They finished the season with a goal difference of -1, a poor number which they will hope to improve upon in the coming season.