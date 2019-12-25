Australia Test skipper Tim Paine feels that the country’s pace spearhead Pat Cummins is the best bowler in the world.

Notably, Cummins is currently the top-ranked bowler in Tests. He became the first bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in the year 2019. The right-arm pacer has also impressed in the shortest format this year by claiming seven wickets from five T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the start of the home season.

“He’s clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up,” Paine told reporters on Wednesday as quoted by Cricket Australia.

“Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he’s done it every game.

“I think he’s getting better with experience as well, I think you’re noticing he’s not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill,” he added.

Cummins on Thursday became the most expensive overseas buy and the second most in overall auction history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by moving to the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping sum of INR 15.5 crore in auctions held.

The 26-year-old was always supposed to be in high demands but the bidding war that the franchises engaged in for him went beyond expectations.