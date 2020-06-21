Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik feels that his national team has a very good chance of winning the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia if everything goes as per the original schedule. There is no clarity on whether the marquee event will happen as planned because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Shoiab, who was part of the T20 World Cup-winning Pakistan squad in 2009, said that the Men in Green have a good bowling unit which is what makes them one of the favourites to lift the title.

“I believe our chances are very good,” Shoaib told PakPassion.

“In order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and I think we have that box ticked. In addition, we also have a good batting line-up to complement that strong bowling attack.”

“Not only that, but our fielding has also developed and improved over the years, which is important on big grounds.

“Our fitness is much improved and better than it was in previous years, so overall, I think we will be right up there as a team that stands a very good chance of winning this tournament if it goes ahead,” he added.

Shoaib is part of the 29 member Pakistan sqaud which will travel to England in July for a series comprising of three Tests and as many T20Is.

“Of course, we all like to see packed stadiums and matches that have a buzz from the crowd, which all adds to the spectacle. But right now, the situation around the world is very concerning and we must do what is right for everyone’s health and safety,” he said.

“Hopefully one day and not too far into the future crowds will be back. But for now, cricket needs to be played and if this is what needs to be done to get cricket back on then we must support it and accept it.”