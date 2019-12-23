Pakistan on Monday outplayed Sri Lanka by 263 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi and sealed the historic two-match series 1-0 in their favour. Notably, the first Test between the two sides in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.

In Karachi, Sri Lanka were chasing 476 runs for victory but were bundled out for mere 212 on the fifth and final day.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali, who had scored unbeaten 109 in first game, 38 and 174 runs in the second, was declared the Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

The last day of the Karachi Test resumed with Sri Lanka tottering at 212 for 7 and the hosts wrapping up the islanders in just 16 balls in a span of 15 minutes.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with a fifer and conceded just 32 runs. Yasir scalped two wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Haris Sohail chipped in with a wicket each.

The foundation for Pakistan’s victory was earlier laid by Shan Masood, Abid, Babar Azam and Azhar Ali — who all scored brilliant centuries in the second innings to turn the match around. Pakistan, who were out for mere 190 in the first innings and were in a bit of trouble after conceding a lead of 80, came back strongly into the match as their top four batters batted superbly to post them a mammoth 555 for 3 declared in the second innings.

Notably, the two-Test series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus.

With the win, Pakistan have registered their first points in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 271 and 212 all out (Oshada Fernando 102, Niroshan Dickwella 65; Naseem Shah 5 for 32) vs Pakistan 191 all out and 555 for 3 declared.