The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday informed that the results of all the 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have come negative.

According to a statement on the official website of the PCB, the tests were conducted following a suspected case of the novel coronavirus. Interestingly, commentator and former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja claimed that England cricketer Alex Hales had shown symptoms of the virus while turning out for the Karachi Kings in the PSL.

However, Hales, who was among the nine foreigners who left Pakistan before the virus had taken a fatal turn there, dismissed Raja’s claim but accepted that he developed symptoms after returning to England.

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry an persistent cough,” Hales was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Even though there is no confirmation if the 31-year-old has been tested or not, he has put himself in self isolation.

Meawhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khain said, “It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19.”

“The PCB prays normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities,” Khan added.

All the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have departed for their respective destinations.

(With IANS inputs)