India captain Virat Kohli heaped praises on his pacers as India outplayed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match Test series between the two sides.

“I don’t really know what to say,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“Clinical performances all around. The team is playing really well. I can’t say something which people are not seeing on TV.”

Despite India missing Jasprit Bumrah, the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma went down the spine of visitors and claimed 14 of the 20 Bangladeshi wickets that fell in the match.

“These guys are on top of their game, when they bowl, it looks like any pitch is a good pitch, Jasprit isn’t here but this is a dream combination for any captain. Having strong bowlers is the most important thing in any team. The numbers and records are there for everyone to see, that’ll remain in the books, we haven’t focused on it,” said Kohli.

Opener batsman Mayank Agarwal played a sensational knock of 243 runs off 330 balls. When the 28-year-old completed his 150, skipper Kohli guided him to go big and the Karnataka batsman didn’t fail to impress and butchered the Bangladeshi bowlers even further to reach his highest-ever Test score.

“The mindset is simple, when you see a young guy coming in to bat, in Tests I know how much time it took me to get those big hundreds, so I know the importance of getting big runs. It’s important as a senior batter to let them know to keep going. I want them not to make the mistakes I made as a youngster to make them world-class cricketers,” said Kohli.