On this day, 27 March, in 1994, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting for the first time in ODIs against New Zealand in Auckland and went on to become one of the greatest ever openers in the history of the game.

Prior to that game, Navjot Singh Sindhu was India’s regular opener but as he could not play the match owing to injury concerns, the then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin turned to Tendulkar to get the job done, who was till then, a middle-order batsman.

Tendulkar made the most of his first opportunity and scored 82 runs off 49 deliveries to start a glorious chapter in cricket history.

“On this day in 1994, the start of something special. Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting (82 off 49) for the first time in ODIs in Auckland and it triggered a golden run,” said BCCI in a tweet.

As far as his own career is concerned, Tendulkar never looked back as he finished his career as one of the greatest ever to play the game and a century of international tons to his name.

As of now, Tendulkar is doing his bit to help India fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. Not only is he urging people to remain in their homes and take precautions, he has also donated Rs 50 lakhs to help the ones severely affected by the pandemic.