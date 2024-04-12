OJ Simpson passes away aged 76

Orenthal James Simpson, a glorified NFL star, has died of cancer, his family announced Thursday on X. He was 76.

Simpson’s handle on X (formerly Twitter) carried a simple message from his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Advertisement

In a case that captured the attention of the nation and the world, Simpson was found not guilty of the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. This marked the beginning of a trend in the media that has blended fame with crime ever since.

Three years following his criminal conviction, Simpson was found liable in a civil suit brought by the relatives of the victims, despite the not guilty judgement.

Simpson was born in San Francisco and became one of the most famous and well-liked NFL players of his day. He captured the Heisman Trophy while at USC, then played successfully for the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills.