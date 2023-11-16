NFL educates farmers about use and benefits of drones

As a part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) of the Government of India, the NFL is educating farmers about the use and benefits of drones in the agriculture sector.

The NFL is participating in the drone campaign in the tribal districts in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The company has taken drones to the rural areas in these states and is doing demonstrations in the fields of the farmers with these drones.

The NFL is generating awareness about this new technology which not only saves labour, but is also effective in judicious and safe use of fertilizers. The officials of the company are demonstrating the use of liquid fertilizers in the fields using these drones.