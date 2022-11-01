NFL undertakes Special Campaign 2.0 Swachhata Abhiyan

National Fertilizers Limited had undertaken many initiatives under Special Campaign 2.0 of Swachhata Abhiyan from 2nd October – 25th October, 2022.

The Campaign kick-started on the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October 2022. An elaborate “Shramdan Drive” was organized at Corporate Office, Noida to clean the outside area of the premises.

All the officers and staff of NFL actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Cleanliness Drives were also held at all the Units of the Company under the campaign.

In addition, activities such as public grievance redressal, replies to the letters from MP’s were also undertaken during the period.

Special weeding-out campaigns were executed at all Units & Offices to remove the old files and records procedurally. All employees resolved in maintaining cleanliness and file sorting as an essential activity.