The five match T20I series between India and New Zealand is all set to commence from 24 January. The Indian team has already left for the T20I series with the first match of the series all set to be played at Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium.

The Indian team is running high on confidence after beating the Aussies 2-1 in an ODI series in home conditions. The Indian fans would obviously hope that India starts their tour on a winning note. However, it will not be that easy for the India since they do not have an impressive record in New Zealand.

Played a total of 5 matches here

India has played a total of 5 matches in New Zealand. India first played a T20I in New Zealand in 2009 when MS Dhoni led the Indian side. This was a 2- match series and the Indian team ended up on the losing side on both these occasions.

Post the series in 2009, India next played a T20I series in New Zealand in 2019. This was a three match series and India lost the series 1-2.

India ended up on the winning side only once

India has only won just 1 encounter in New Zealand. This win came last year in 2019. India had already lost the first two encounters of the series but the last Auckland T20I match belonged to India. New Zealand batted first and scored 158 runs but India in response got to the total just 3 wickets down.

NZ vs IND, Head to Head

Total– 11 matches

New Zealand won– 8 matches

India won– 3 matches