Post India’s nail-biting win over New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praises on opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami for helping India edge past the Kiwis to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sehwag on Wednesday took to Twitter to write: “Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai! (seems that I am the God) So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible. But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami. Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND. (This win is memorable).”

In a thrilling third T20I match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, India defeated New Zealand in the Super Over to clinch the five-match series with two matches to go.

Requiring 18 runs in the Super Over, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 8 runs in the first 4 balls. With India needing 10 runs off the final 2 balls, the match was in New Zealand’s bag, but ‘Hitman’ Rohit tonked the last two balls into the stands to take India home.

Earlier getting an invitation to bat first, India posted 179 for 5 on the board. In return, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals but skipper Kane Williamson stood from an end to keep the hosts in contention. In the last 4 balls, New Zealand needed just 2 runs with Williamson at the crease. But Shami got him caught out behind the stumps on the very next ball. The right-handed batsman’s valiant 95 off 48 would have almost taken New Zealand home, had Shami not held his nerves to concede just 1 run in the remaining 3 balls, forcing a super over.