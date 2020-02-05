New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham is leading the side in the first two ODIs against India in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is out due to shoulder injury.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have made their ODI debuts. And skipper Kohli will bat at his usual spot; number 3. Meanwhile, Man of the Series of the just-concluded T20I series KL Rahul will bat down in the middle-order.

India were 47 for 0 after 7 overs with Shaw (19*) and Agarwal (27*) at the crease.

Talking about KL Rahul, after making 45 in the final T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, he became the highest run-scorer for India (224) in any bilateral T20I series. The Man of the Series overtook Virat Kohli’s record of 199 runs which the latter had made against Australia in a three-match series in 2016.

Kohli-led India on Sunday whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the just-concluded T20I series. The Men in Blue will be eyeing for another dominating game.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah