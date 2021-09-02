NZ lose to B’desh after being dismissed for their joint-lowest score

Bangladesh spinners made full use of the spin-friendly pitch and a depleted opposition batting line-up at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, to shoot out New Zealand for 60, their joint-lowest T20I total, and register their first-ever win over Kiwis in the shortest format.

The host won by seven wickets after the visitors equalled their lowest T20I score 60 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Spinners Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan, who comprised the first bowling lot that was pressed into attack, shared five wickets and conceded just 30 runs in 10 overs to lead the rout.

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman took 3/13 and right-arm pacer Mohammad Saifuddin took 2/7.

New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, folded in 16.5 overs. Latham and Henry Nicholls (both 18) top-scored for the visitors.

Bangladesh survived early loss of two wickets and reached the target in 15 overs. Shakib top-scored with 25.

Brief scores

New Zealand 60 all out in 16.5 overs (M Rahman 3/13, N Ahmed 2/5, S Hasan 2/10, M Saifuddin 2/7, M Hasan 1/15) vs Bangladesh 62/3 in 15 overs (S Al Hasan 25).