NRAI Governing body amends Olympic Games selection criteria for Rifle and Pistol

The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has amended the Paris 2024 Olympic Games selection criteria for Rifle and Pistol disciplines on Wednesday with a view to maximise medal prospects.

The proposed amendments will also ensure that consistent and top international performers get a fair shot at selection for Paris.

Some key changes brought about from the earlier criteria include awarding of separate Quota Bonus Points for Fire Arm and Air Weapon events as well as top three ranked finalists of the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) being awarded additional points which would be taken into consideration while calculating the Final Average Score (FAS).

Advertisement

Also, top three Indian Shooters as per the Qualification Ranking for Olympic Games (QROG) will also be eligible for the OSTs, in addition to the top three ranked Shooters in Indian domestic rankings.

India has so far won 13 quota places for the Paris Games in Shooting including 11 in Rifle and Pistol events.