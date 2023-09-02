NRAI names squads for Asian Games & Asian c’ships

Indian shooters will get another chance to secure their quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday named a 35-member squad for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championships to be held in Changwon, South Korea from October 22 to November 2.

The tournament will offer as many as 24 quotas for Paris, two each from the 12 Olympic events.

India won four Paris Olympic quota places at the recently-concluded World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan — Rajeshwari Kumari in women’s trap, Mehuli Ghosh in the women’s 10m air rifle, Akhil Sheoran in the men’s 50m Rifle 3-Positions and young Sift Kaur Samra in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Overall, India has so far won seven Paris quota places. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men’s 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions) are the other three Indians to have secured the 2024 Olympic quota places at last year’s ISSF World Championship.

The Asian Shooting Championships will offer the likes of Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Adarsh Singh, Kynan Chenai, Ganemat Sekhon to name a few, another opportunity to secure quotas for the Paris Games.

The NRAI also announced a 33-member shooting team at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, beginning September 23. Manu will lead the women’s 25m Pistol team in the company of Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan, while the men’s 25m Pistol team comprises Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh.

The Air Pistol men’s team comprises the likes of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema while the women’s Air Pistol team will have Divya T.S, Esha Singh and Palak. The men’s 50m Rifle3 Position will be headlined by Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and will comprise of Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, while the women’s team will be led by Sift in the company of Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik.

The men’s Air Rifle team will have Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary and Rudrankksh Patil while Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi will represent the country in the women’s Air Rile event.

In Trap events, Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu will be in action, while among the women Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari are in the women’s Trap team.

In Skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura were named in the men’s team while the women’s team will have Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Darshna Rathore.