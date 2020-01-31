World Number 2 Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the 2020 Australian Open, according to former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge.

Djokovic beat world number 3 Roger Federer 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-final to reach his eighth Australian Open final. He has never lost a final at the Rod Laver Arena and is looking to win a record-extending eighth title.

Djokovic will face Austrian world number 5 Dominic Thiem in the final. Thiem had beaten German world number eight Alexander Zverev.

“There’s only one clear favourite at this point and that’s Novak Djokovic. His form leading into the Australian Open has been better than anybody else,” Woodbridge told IANS.

Woodbridge is considered among the greatest men’s doubles players of all time thanks to the 16 men’s doubles Grand Slam titles he won and six more in mixed doubles along with an Olympic gold medal in men’s doubles with Mark Woodforde.

He feels that the stature of doubles tennis has gone up in recent years thanks to tournaments like the Laver Cup and ATP Cup.

“Doubles has changed a lot due to the power of the serve, with returning becoming more difficult,” Woodbridge told IANS.

“However, it has not lost respect but more so the opposite by virtue of the Laver Cup and ATP Cup. This is because doubles has become a key element to winning those matches and is starting to get highlighted much more on the main stage.”

The Australian Open final will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels from 1 pm on 2nd February 2020.