World number one Tennis player Novak Djokovic is reportedly contemplating skipping this year’s US Open – if it happens as scheduled – and mark his return at the French Open. Djokovic stated that he would not risk his health given that the restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be there in New York even during the weeks of the US Open.

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there. For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September,” Djokovic said as quoted while to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday.

“Quite extreme conditions for playing (in New York),” the three-time US Open champion said. “I don’t think that is sustainable.”

Also, going by the current schedule, the US Open and French Open dates will be facing a probable clash. The year’s last hard-court Major is dated to be held from August 24 to September 14, while the Grand Slam on clay is supposed to start from September 20.

The United States Tennis Association is likely to make a decision next week whether to hold this year’s Grand Slam at the Flushing Meadows or not since the COVID-19 situation there is yet to improve to a substantial extent.

Meanwhile, all forms of professional tennis have been suspended due to the novel coronavirus situation across the globe. This year’s Wimbledon Open became the first since World War 2 to be cancelled.

The suspension of all the scheduled ATP and WTA tours have been extended till at least the end of July, thus, the list of cancelled tournaments has exceeded 40.

Earlier on the day, Swiss maestro and former world number one Tennis player Roger Federer informed that he would be undergoing another arthroscopic surgery on the right knee and, as a result, miss the remaining part of the 2020 season.