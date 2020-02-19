After Atletico Madrid stunned defending champions Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of Champions League round of 16, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said it is not over yet, indicating that his men will bounce back stronger in the next match.

“Our people will be ready. Welcome to Anfield! It’s not over yet,” said Klopp as quoted by PTI via BT Sport.

“For me we didn’t lose, it’s only half-time, the score is 1-0 that’s all,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Mattress Makers defied all the predictions made before the match by taking an early lead, 4th minute to be precise, and then restricting the Premier League table-toppers Liverpool from scoring in the following time span.

Central midfielder Saul Niguez drew the only blood of the match as the crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano stood on its feet to acknowledge the importance of it. Following the goal, Atletico’s defence kicked in and suffocated the European champions by denying them a single shot on target.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s men held 73% possession of the ball, Atleti continued to threaten them and maintained the one-goal gap till the final whistle.

However, the dream is still midway for Diego Simeone’s men as the real test is yet to come on March 11 when they will be facing the same opponent in the second leg in their own backyard – Anfield.

“Wow, that’s energy!” Klopp told When asked about Simeone’s touchline antics, adding, “I don’t think I have to do that much to be honest (in the second leg), I hope I can be focused a little bit more on the game.”