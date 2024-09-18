Not thinking about condition and opponents, says Bangladesh captain Najmul

Fresh from a historic white-wash of Pakistan, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto reminded his side that there was no point in resting over past laurels as the Indian team poses a different challenge, when the two sides lock horns in the two-Test series, starting Thursday.

Acknowledging Bangladesh’s dismal Test record in India, Shanto said that his side isn’t thinking about the outcome as such thoughts might drain them emotionally when they face a quality Indian team, comprising world class players across departments.

“We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes,” the 26-year-old said during the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I think in the last 10-15 years, most of the players have (gained) experience. Of late players aren’t getting too emotional. In the last couple of years, I felt we have been better in controlling our emotions.”

“I think they (India) are a very quality side. We know they have covered all the bases, like batting, bowling, and fielding. But, we are not thinking about the condition and the opponents. We are just thinking about ourselves,” he added.

Regarding his side’s strengths, the Bangladesh captain expressed confidence on his spin and pace attack to counter the hosts.

“I think we have a very experienced spin-bowling attack. But I think in the last couple of years, we have had very good pace bowlers as well. I know they are not that experienced, but they are capable of doing. So, I am not thinking too much about spin or pace bowling.”

Commenting on the wicket, Shanto feels that it will all boil down to how one adapts to it.

“As far as the wicket is concerned, it will be a good wicket. I don’t want to talk too much about it. We will try to adapt the wicket as soon as possible,” he said.