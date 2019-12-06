Both the teams, NorthEast United and ATK have been terrific this season and will look to extend their good run when they face each other on Friday in the ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20.

NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 7, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

NorthEast United are one of the two teams that are yet to lose a match after six games. They are placed 3rd with 10 points, having won 2 and drawn 4.

The Guwahati-based team have not been the best in terms of goal scoring and Robert Jarni will need to figure out a solution for that. Also, the defence has been a bit sloppy at times and against opponents like ATK that could be hurtful.

ATK, on the other hand, after losing the ISL season 6 opener against Kerala Blasters have revived their fate dramatically. With 3 wins and 2 draws in their last five matches, they sit second at the points table and will be fancying their chance to regain the top spot today.

With 12 goals in six games, the Antonio Lopez Habas-managed side have been the best scoring team this season alongside Goa.

Also, the thriller which they played against Mumbai City FC in their last game, where an equaliser in dying moments of stoppage time saved them the embarrassments, must have raised the confidence level further.

NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20: Team News

NorthEast United: In what is a great relief for Jarni, Dutch defender Kai Heerings is back in the contention for a spot in the starting eleven after making his return from an injury.

ATK: After conceding two against Mumbai at home, the Kolkata-based team will be looking to present a stronger defensive performance. They should be taking inspiration from their last three away matches where they have digested only one goal from open play. All in all, Habas is likely to field an unchanged starting eleven.

NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

NorthEast United: Chowdhury; Pradhan, Komorski, Vaz, R Singh; Leudo, Chaves, Khawlhring, Tlang, Triadis; Gyan.

ATK: Bhattacharya; Kotal, McHugh, Edathodika; Das, Garcia, Singh, Hernandez, Soosairaj; Krishna, Williams.

NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United: 3

ATK: 5

Draw: 2

NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20: Prediction

We predict 2-1 win for ATK

Where can I watch the NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the NorthEast United vs ATK ISL 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.