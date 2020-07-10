The first Board of Directors meeting of ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday decided to induce the name of ATK in the iconic logo of Mohun Bagan. However, it was unanimously decided in the meeting that the usual green and maroon colours will be retained on the jersey.

“Board of Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited met today and unanimously decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131 years legacy of Mohun Bagan. The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved,” Mohun Bagan informed on their official Facebook page.

“The brand identity and the brand elements continue to uphold the rich history and legacy of one of the world’s oldest football clubs – Mohun Bagan. The sentiments of the largest sporting fan base in the country have been honoured in the logo. The logo retains its essence. The addition of ATK within the logo ensures that the fast growing and passionate following built on a short but highly successful period is also being carried forward,” the club added.

The new entity, which will be called ATK Mohun Bagan, have also decided to include in their new team all the talented youngster from the erstwhile Mohun Bagan side.

It was further informed that all the required steps will be taken to ensure that ATK Mohun Bagan get access to the best infrastructure and training facilities to reassert their presence in the international football arena.

The existing Mohun Bagan ground will be refurbished to a standard where the Kolkata giants will be able to host their ISL and AFC Cup home matches.

They have also informed that a “world class football academy in Bengal” will be built in the coming times to help the local players in upskilling their talent and to make sure that Bengal becomes a “powerhouse of Indian football”.

The new entity will also launch ATK Mohun Bagan soccer schools across the country to impart “high quality” football education.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said “My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit.”

Sourav Ganguly, who is one of the board members of ATK Mohun Bagan and was also present in the meeting on Wednesday, said “I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history.”

Srinjoy Bose and Debabrata Dutta, the Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said “We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ‘ Pal Tola Nauka ‘ image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan. These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the Board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football. In one sentence this avtaar will be Glorius past Vibrant future.”