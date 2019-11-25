Chelsea midfield star N’Golo Kante seems to be happy with his current club and looks set to stay there for quite some time to come after he rejected an offer from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Kante, in fact, added that he refused the offer from PSG since he is content and happy at the North London based club.

PSG were reportedly interested in him after his heroics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reportedly wanted to rope him in their squad. However, the deal failed to materialise.

Kante signed a new five year deal with the club not long ago and is in no mood to leave anytime soon.

“Sometimes you don’t really know where you want to go, but you know what you already have,” Kante told Canal+ when quizzed about the Ligue 1 side’s interest.

“I knew I was at Chelsea and I felt good at Chelsea. On top of that, it was a footballing decision.

“I felt good in London and I felt happy in this project and therefore I am happy to stay here.”

Kante was included in the Chelsea side in 2016 after a season with Leicester City. He netted a goal for Chelsea for the third time this season in the game against Manchester City which they went on to lose 2-1 on Saturday.