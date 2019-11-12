England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for using “an audible obscenity” during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, which the Three Lions won in the Super Over.

Meanwhile, Bairstow also received one demerit point after he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

It all happened in the last ball of the eighth over of England’s innings, Bairstow got a skiddy short of length delivery outside off and while trying to ramp that over the keeper he helped it off the splice into the gloves of the Kiwi keeper Tim Seifert.

Post his dismissal, Bairstow used an audible obscenity, which was picked up by the stump mic and heard on TV.

“After the day’s play, Bairstow admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” said ICC in a press release.

“The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Christopher Brown as well as fourth umpire Shaun Haig,” it added.

Notably, Bairstow was the Man of the Match for his whirlwind 18-ball 47 where he tonked five sixes and hit two fours.