A left-handed batsman from New Zealand joined Yuvraj Singh in the elite list of batsmen to have hit six sixes in an over of a Twenty-20 game. Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter hit consecutive sixes in the over of Anton Devcich in the match against Northern Knights.

Chasing 220 to win, Carter ripped into spinner Devcich as he sent every delivery flying over the ropes of the 16th over to help his team chase the gigantic total with three balls to spare.

36 off an over! Leo Carter hit 6 sixes in a row and the Canterbury Kings have pulled off the huge chase of 220 with 7 balls to spare at Hagley Oval!

After Yuvraj, Ross Whiteley and Hazratullah Zazai, Carter has become the fourth and the first Kiwi batsman to hit six sixes in a T20 match. His innings helped Canterbury chase down the highest-ever successful chase in the T20 cricket in New Zealand.

Carter, with a T20 average of 13, had the highest score of 35 before playing the fiery innings of 70 off 29 balls. Even during his knock against Knights, he was struggling as he had scored 11 in the first 12 balls before smashing Devcich.