New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed on Tuesday that left-arm fast bowler Neil Wagner would play for New Zealand in the second and final Test match against India in Christchurch starting February 29.

Notably, Neil Wagner had missed the first match in Wellington due to the birth of his first child. He was replaced by Kyle Jamieson, the 6 feet 8 inches tall bowler who has impressed with his bowling figures of 4 for 39 in the first innings of the match.

“That’s always good selection dilemma to have as Neil Wagner is coming back. Kyle Jamieson made most of his debut in the outstanding manner that he played. Neil will be back (in the eleven) with us without a doubt,” said Stead as quoted by PTI.

The coach hinted that left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is likely to be dropped from the final XI to make way for Wagner.

“We will always consider that (four seamers plus Colin de Grandhomme) as an option after looking at the wicket. I don’t want to make assumptions but yes, wicket at Hagley (Christchurch) has a wee bit in it also,” said Stead.

“We have seen that guys like Colin de Grandhomme can be very, very useful on this sort of a track. Whoever gets a chance needs to put up a performance like the first game because India will get better,” he added.