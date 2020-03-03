New Zealand bowler Tim Southee lauded the energy and passion of India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been under fire for his outburst on a journalist at the New Zealand-India post-match press conference on Monday.

“He’s a very passionate guy… and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself,” Southee said as quoted by PTI via Radio New Zealand.

Notably, on the second day of the just-concluded Test match between India and New Zealand, Kohli was seen animated on the ground giving angry send-offs to New Zealand batsmen. During one instance, the 31-year-old was even caught on camera while he was silencing the crowd and was purportedly saying expletives to them.

Speaking to reporters after culmination of the Test on Monday, one of the journalists asked the India skipper: “Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?”

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: “I am asking you the answer.

“You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you.”

The Black Caps came out with a brilliant performance, both with bat and ball, as they defeated India by seven wickets in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval on Monday to whitewash the visitors 2-0.