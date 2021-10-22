Gary Stead says, Kane Williamson is ‘prodigious hitter of balls’, warns him for overhitting

Gary Stead, New Zealand’s head coach, described Kane Williamson as a “prodigious hitter of balls” and advised him about overhitting because of his elbow issue.

Williamson faced Australia in a warm-up match prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super-12s. He led New Zealand in scoring with 37 off 30 balls while also aggravating his elbow. Despite being present at the toss, the Kiwi skipper did not attend the pitch for batting in the next warm-up game against England. “I think we’re still pretty hopeful and confident that if we get the rest right, initially here now, and get that balance right then he should be right to play,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

“I mean Kane is a prodigious hitter of balls, he loves to prepare that way as well, and in some ways that’s probably the worst thing he can do, is over-hit at times. So, it’s really [about] getting that balance right, between feeling ready and feeling prepared to go, and making sure we don’t aggravate anything any further,” he added.

On October 26, New Zealand will play Pakistan in their first game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan will play India in their opening game on Sunday, therefore this will be their second encounter of the tournament.

