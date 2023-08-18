Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable to lead 27-member Indian challenge at World Athletics Championships

Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and steeplechaser Avinash Sable will spearhead the 27-member (23 men,4 Women) strong Indian

challenge at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

Asian shot-put record holder Tajinderpal Toor, national record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, javelin thrower Rohit Yadav ,runner

KM Chanda, women’s 20km race walk national record holder Priyanka Goswami, had also qualified for Budapest but have opted out.

Apart from Neeraj Chopra and world championships silver medalist Avinash Sable, other Indian medal hopefuls at Budapest are 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, long jumpers Murali Sree Shankar, Jeswin Aldrin and Shaili Singh and triple jump trio Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul

India has won only two medals at the World Athletics Championships. Anju Bobby George became the first when she won a long

jump bronze at Paris in 2003 .Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal at Oregon last year ended a 19-year-long wait for the second Indian podium

finish at the world athletics championships.

India squad;

Men: Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Santosh Kumar T (400mH), Avinash Sable (3000m SC), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump),

Jeswin Aldrin , Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker , Eldhose Paul (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra ,

DP Manu,Kishore Jena (javelin throw), Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk),

Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam , Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100mH), Parul Chaudhary (3000m SC), Shaili Singh (long jump), Annu Rani (javelin throw)