With the coronavirus crisis putting a halt to every sports activity, including the 2019-20 Serie A season which remains suspended since March 19, Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala said he misses ‘playing and practising’ football.

On one hand, Serie A has allowed players to return to individual training from May 4, the Argentine striker, on the other, tested coronavirus positive last week for an overall fourth time.

“To tell you the truth, I never thought I was going to miss playing and practicing that much,” Dybala said during an Instagram Live interview as quoted by Goal.

“I feel like I need to practice, see my team-mates and friends and at least touch the ball because practice at home isn’t the same on my own.

“I need to put my boots on and run, score a goal… As I always say, when you are passionate you make everything twice as important.

“It’s been too long without practicing. We don’t know exactly when we’ll be back. It’s not like a holiday, when you know you’ll be resting for a certain amount to time.

“I know my only job is to relax and keep in good shape, but nothing major as opposed to now.

“It started as being one week, then one more, then one more, so I practice here but it’s not the same,” he added.

Notably, Dybala was one of the first footballers to contract the virus alongside Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani.

Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world due to coronavirus pandemic as more than 2 lakh people have been infected while in excess of 29,000 individuals have lost their lives so far.