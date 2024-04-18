National Women’s Hockey League can be a pathway to the Indian Team for young players: Ex Captain Pritam Siwach

Hailing Hockey India’s decision to hold the National Women’s League, former Skipper Pritam Rani Siwach described it a significant initiative for aspiring players who are looking to reach the national team set-up.

“It is an excellent initiative started by Hockey India. The National Women’s League will provide an opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and techniques and make a name for themselves, thus creating their own pathway to the National team going forward,” said Pritam Siwach who also runs hockey academy.

Pritam Siwach Academy is based in Sonipat and has produced many stars for the country, such as Neha, Sharmila Devi, Nisha Warsi, and Jyoti, among others. “Through this, the players will also get to know what areas they need to work on and how they can improve their game. It is also equally important for the coaches as well as they will be more aware of the players and how they can work on them, train them and refine their game,” she added.

The National League is the first domestic women’s league of its kind in the country promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and skill. The league is structured into two phases, with the inaugural phase set to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from 30th April to 9th May 2024.

All matches during this phase will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.The League will feature teams that secured top-eight positions in the recently concluded 14th Senior Women National Championship in Pune.

The teams are – Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha.The Dronacharya Awardee also expressed her thoughts on the Senior Men’s Team as they prepare and train rigorously ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“The team has some really talented players who have the capabilities of winning matches. Yes, the pool in which India is placed in is a bit tricky but I am confident that the team will pass this test and hopefully change the colour of the medal to Gold ” she added.